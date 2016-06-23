* AB Inbev to acquire SABMiller in $100 billion-plus deal
* S.African authorities have given conditional approval to
deal
* Tribunal holding hearings to make final call on deal
By Nqobile Dludla
PRETORIA, June 23 South Africa's Food and Allied
Workers Union (Fawu) said on Thursday it will strike and may
take legal action if no agreement is reached with brewer
Anheuser-Busch InBev on SABMiller's plan to
give blacks a larger role in the business.
AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, last month gained
conditional approval for its $100 billion-plus acquisition of
SABMiller from South African anti-trust regulators, but with
some strings attached.
One of these is to offer the 42,000 black beneficiaries of
the SAB Zenzele empowerment scheme a new deal.
"We're going to negotiate with the merging parties once
more. If we don't reach an agreement we gonna exercise our right
to fight and I can guarantee you that it's likely to happen
because our members are agitated as we speak," Fawu general
secretary Katishi Masemola told reporters.
The Competition Tribunal, AB InBev, Fawu, SABMiller and
representatives of the department of economic development agreed
to remove almost all of the conditions attached to the Zenzele
scheme and discuss them outside of the Tribunal.
"That has left us with a lot of avenues such as to strike if
we think that this issue is an issue of mutual interest. So we
wanted to have an opportunity not to be handcuffed by the ruling
of the Tribunal, that's why we took the position," said
Masemola.
The Tribunal began three days of hearings on Wednesday, but
Fawu can still approach the courts if their demands are not
heard by the merging parties.
Conditions to the tie-up include a requirment the merged
entity continue the Zenzele Scheme in its current form until its
maturity in 2020 or as agreed otherwise by the parties to the
Scheme.
In early June, Fawu expressed deep concerns about the
conditions proposed by the Competition Commission to the
Tribunal, saying their submission was downplayed and threatened
to take the matter to an antitrust appeal court.
In a bid to fast track the deal, AB InBev proposed enhancing
the Zenzele scheme, proposing an upfront advance cash payment
for Zenzele participants to be paid shortly after the deal is
approved.
But Fawu wants the scheme wound up immediately, not when it
matures in 2020, and replaced with a new plan that was more
relevant to the enlarged company, Masemola said.
