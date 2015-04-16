UPDATE 1-Cannes says 2017 is first and last for Netflix unless it changes
* CEO says "establishment closing ranks" against Netflix (Adds comment by Netflix CEO)
April 16 SABMiller Plc, the world's second-largest brewer by sales, reported a marginal rise in full-year beverage sales volumes and said its results were hurt by the strength of the dollar against various currencies.
The London-listed company behind beers such as Miller Lite and Peroni said volume of lager sold rose 2 percent in the fourth-quarter while soft drinks volume grew 8 percent. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru;Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* CEO says "establishment closing ranks" against Netflix (Adds comment by Netflix CEO)
* Similar to probe already launched into VW officials (Adds detail from markets regulator and related probes)