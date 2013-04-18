LONDON, April 18 Global brewer SABMiller Plc
said on Thursday it had posted a 7 percent rise
in full year organic revenue, boosted by strong demand in Africa
and a surprisingly robust performance in Europe.
The London-based company, which owns more than 200 beer
brands, said full-year lager volumes had grown by 6 percent in
Africa on an organic basis despite tough comparatives, as
additional capacity came on stream. The final quarter was up 9
percent.
However, lager volumes in Latin America, its largest market,
declined 1 percent in the final quarter, hit by softer economic
conditions and a price increase in some markets.
Europe proved to be more resilient than expected, with new
"brand and pack innovations" outweighing the tough economic
conditions to send lager volumes up 6 percent on an organic
basis in the full year, and 3 percent in the final quarter.
Warmer weather in China helped the company to post an
improved performance in the fourth quarter after the country's
coldest winter in 28 years hit demand in the third quarter.
The group, which operates in over 75 countries with its
Pilsner Urquell, Peroni and Grolsch brands, said overall full
year lager volumes were up 3 percent in the year and 4 percent
in the quarter, with overall financial performance in line with
expectations.