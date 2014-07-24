BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store plans medical service industrial buyout fund with partners
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
LONDON, July 24 SABMiller, the world's second-biggest brewer, reported higher first-quarter sales volumes on Thursday, helped by demand during an Easter holiday that fell later than last year.
The London-listed company behind beers such as Miller, Grolsch and Peroni said revenue rose 6 percent in the three months to June 30, while volume sold was up 3 percent.
The company said its financial performance was in line with expectations. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)