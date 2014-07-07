LONDON, July 7 Global brewer SABMiller
said on Monday it would dispose of its $1 billion stake in Tsogo
Sun, the South African-listed gaming, hotel and
entertainment group.
SABMiller has a 39.6 percent shareholding in Tsogo Sun
valued at approximately $1.09 billion.
It said that following a strategic review, announced April
15, it would dispose of up to all of its holding through a
placing of up to 305 million shares to South African and
international institutional investors, and a buyback by Tsogo
Sun of at least 130 million shares for about $260 million.
"Gaming and hotels are not core to our operations and we
have concluded that the time is right for us to exit our
investment through a transaction which is beneficial to
shareholders of both SABMiller and Tsogo Sun," said SABMiller
Chief Executive Alan Clark.
He said the firm would reinvest the proceeds, including in
its African operations.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)