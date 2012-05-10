* Revenue up 36 pct to $555 mln

By Nelson Banya

HARARE, May 10 Zimbabwean group Delta Corporation has reported a 38 percent rise in full-year earnings, driven by strong demand for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Delta, 37 percent owned by brewer SABMiller, said on Thursday basic earnings per share jumped to 6.22 cents on the back of a 19 percent increase in beverage volume sales.

Lager beer sales reached 1.98 million hectolitres during the year, almost 100 percent of Delta's capacity, and topping the previous peak of 1.63 million hectolitres in 1998, Delta said.

Revenue grew 36 percent to $555 million, while profit after tax rose to $75.2 million. Delta said it spent $$73.8 million maintaining and expanding its operations during the year.

Zimbabwe's economy has rebounded over the past three years under a power-sharing government set up by President Robert Mugabe and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in 2009, after a decade of contraction and hyperinflation. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Dan Lalor)