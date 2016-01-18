HARARE Jan 18 SABMiller's Zimbabwean
affiliate Delta Corp said on Monday its lager beer
sales fell in the third quarter as an economic slowdown forced
consumers to shift to cheaper sorghum beer.
Delta, 38 percent owned by SABMiller, reported lager beer
volumes declined 14 percent in the quarter ending December, a
period the company traditionally enjoys its highest sales.
The largest listed company on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
with a market capitalisation of $797 million, Delta said volumes
of sorghum beer and soft drinks were flat, while its revenue was
down five percent during the same period.
SABMiller was bought by AB InBev last year.
Zimbabwe is struggling with low commodity prices and faces
its worst drought in 24 years that could hit an economy battling
to emerge from a damaging recession between 1999 and 2008.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Louise Heavens)