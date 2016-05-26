By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. May 26 Sabine Oil & Gas Corp
and Samson Resources Corp, energy producers with a
combined debt of nearly $8 billion, are facing showdowns over
plans to exit bankruptcy as junior creditors are demanding
larger repayments.
Sabine and Samson were among the biggest bankruptcies in the
energy sector last year, when energy prices began falling
sharply. Both proposed to exit Chapter 11 by swapping control of
the company to their lenders in return for eliminating billions
of dollars of debt.
Both bankruptcy exit plans have run into objections from
official committees of unsecured creditors. It is generally more
difficult to gain approval of a plan without the committee's
backing.
Sabine's creditors argued in court papers filed on Wednesday
that the company improperly valued lenders' collateral, which
led to a plan that is unfair to unsecured creditors.
While Sabine has proposed giving unsecured creditors equity
worth $6.8 million in a reorganized Sabine, the unsecured
creditors argued they could be entitled to $268 million. The
company's unsecured creditors are owed $1.4 billion.
In addition, Sabine's unsecured creditors said the company's
plan does not reflect the recent sharp increase in oil prices,
which climbed above $50 a barrel this week.
Samson's unsecured creditors made similar arguments in court
papers filed Tuesday in which they asked the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Delaware to take the relatively rare step of ending the
company's exclusive right to propose a plan of reorganization.
The Samson committee proposed its own plan in which certain
unsecured creditors would end up controlling the company through
a debt-for-equity swap and a rights offering for shares in the
reorganized company.
The Samson unsecured creditors said lenders do not have
proper liens on millions of dollars of collateral as they have
said. The committee also said the company may have millions of
dollars of valuable legal claims stemming from a $7.2 billion
buyout of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Samson in 2011. That deal was
led by private equity firm KKR & Co.
Sabine and Samson declined to comment. Both companies said
in court filings their plans were a fair allocation of value
given volatile energy prices and large amounts of secured debt.
Sabine, which is based in Houston, will seek approval of its
plan on June 13 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York.
Samson's plan is still in the early stages of court review.
