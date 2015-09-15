By Victoria Bryan
ESSEN, Germany, Sept 15 U.S.-based Sabre Travel
Network, part of Sabre Corp, is planning to double its
market share in Europe by signing up more online travel agents
and corporate travel firms to its system that distributes
airline, hotel and car rental prices.
Set up by American Airlines and IBM as a
passenger reservations system in 1960, the travel technology
firm is one of the world's three major global distribution
system (GDS) providers alongside Amadeus IT Holding SA
and Travelport Worldwide Ltd.
Global distribution systems power travel agencies, online
and offline, and corporate travel bookers worldwide, enabling
them to book flights, hotels and car rentals from one place.
Sabre Travel Network has a market share of about 15 percent
by bookings in central Europe and is hoping to double this
within five years, regional head Carsten Schaeffer told Reuters
on the sidelines of the FVW tourism conference in Essen,
Germany.
"Ten years ago the GDS market was very stable, there wasn't
a lot of movement. But now we're growing here and Amadeus is
trying to grow in North America," said Schaeffer, senior
director for central Europe and Nordics, adding that both
companies were taking market share from Travelport.
Sabre's customers in central Europe include Unister, one of
Germany's largest ecommerce companies which is known for travel
sites such as fluege.de and ab-in-den-urlaub.de.
Sabre is trying to win new customers - including larger
travel agents that use more than one GDS - by adding more
suppliers, such as Europe's rail operators. It is also using
aggregators and an app to offer more specialist services, such
as bus tours or other leisure activities that would otherwise be
too time-consuming and costly to integrate into its GDS
platform.
Like others in the travel industry, Sabre is closely
watching the impact of German airline Lufthansa's much
debated charge for GDS bookings.
The 16 euro ($18) fee for bookings not made via Lufthansa
group websites has prompted criticism and complaint from travel
technology providers and travel agents.
"We don't have a feel yet for what's really happening,"
Schaeffer said, pointing out that the charge only took effect
from Sept. 1 and the picture had been muddied since then by two
days of Lufthansa pilot strikes.
"But we don't think it's a good move because GDSs create
transparency. People want an unbiased overview of the market
first."
He said time would tell whether the Lufthansa move would
prompt others to follow. "If all the carriers have the same
demand, the GDSs will respond."
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
