Sept 20 Sabre Inc on Thursday added
$400 million of first lien senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Natixis, and Mizuho were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: SABRE INC
AMT $400 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2019
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 7.718 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 667 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS