NEW YORK Jan 7 A federal judge has
significantly narrowed an antitrust lawsuit in which US Airways
Inc, now part of American Airlines Group Inc, accused
Sabre Corp, which distributes airfare information, of
charging inflated booking fees and suppressing competition.
US Airways had sought under antitrust law to recoup three
times the $317 million to $482 million it claims to have lost in
overcharges and lost profit from Sabre's alleged illegal conduct
from April 21, 2007 to March 31, 2014.
In a decision on Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Lorna
Schofield in Manhattan said US Airways may pursue damages claims
covering only the period from Feb. 23, 2011 to Oct. 30, 2012,
when American reached its own settlement with Sabre.
The dollar value of US Airways' surviving claims was not
immediately clear. Schofield said she will explain her decision
in a later opinion.
Both companies and their lawyers did not immediately respond
to requests for comment on Wednesday.
AMR Corp, which was American's parent, merged with US
Airways in December 2013.
In morning trading on the Nasdaq, American shares were up 13
cents at $53.17, while Sabre added 7 cents at $19.57.
The case is US Airways Inc v. Sabre Holdings Corp et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-02725.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jeffrey Dastin in New York;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)