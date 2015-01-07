NEW YORK Jan 7 A federal judge has significantly narrowed an antitrust lawsuit in which US Airways Inc, now part of American Airlines Group Inc, accused Sabre Corp, which distributes airfare information, of charging inflated booking fees and suppressing competition.

US Airways had sought under antitrust law to recoup three times the $317 million to $482 million it claims to have lost in overcharges and lost profit from Sabre's alleged illegal conduct from April 21, 2007 to March 31, 2014.

In a decision on Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan said US Airways may pursue damages claims covering only the period from Feb. 23, 2011 to Oct. 30, 2012, when American reached its own settlement with Sabre.

The dollar value of US Airways' surviving claims was not immediately clear. Schofield said she will explain her decision in a later opinion.

Both companies and their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

AMR Corp, which was American's parent, merged with US Airways in December 2013.

In morning trading on the Nasdaq, American shares were up 13 cents at $53.17, while Sabre added 7 cents at $19.57.

The case is US Airways Inc v. Sabre Holdings Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-02725. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)