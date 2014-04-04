* Company expected to raise as much as $895 mln

* Intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SABR"

* Morgan Stanley, Goldman among lead underwriters of IPO (Adds details)

April 4 Travel booking wholesaler Sabre Corp said it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $18-$20 each, valuing the owner of the Travelocity website at about $4.91 billion.

Texas-based Sabre's IPO is expected to raise as much $895 million at the top end of the price range.

The company, whose competitors include Spanish travel bookings company Amadeus IT Holding SA and U.S private firm Travelport, which owns the Galileo, Apollo and Worldspan GDS platforms, is offering 44.7 million common shares.

Sabre, spun off from American Airlines parent AMR Corp in 2000, was taken private by TPG Capital and Silver Lake Partners in 2007 for about $5 billion, including debt.

Sabre, which intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SABR", said net proceeds from the offering would be used to repay outstanding debt. (link.reuters.com/cyg38v)

TPG, Sabre's biggest shareholder, will have its stake reduced to about 37 percent after the offering, from 45.2 percent. Silver Lake's stake will drop to 22.8 percent from 27.8 percent.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are the lead underwriters of the offering.

Net loss attributable to Sabre narrowed to $100.4 million in 2013 from $611.4 million, while revenue rose about 2.5 percent to $3.05 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Don Sebastian)