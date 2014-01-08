Jan 8 * U.S. judge rejects mathew martoma's bid to introduce testimony given by sac

capital's steven a. cohen to SEC -- court ruling * U.S. judge rejects martoma's bid to exclude evidence of sac's trading

activity in elan, Wyeth stock -- court ruling * U.S. judge declines to rule immediately on martoma's request to exclude

evidence of prior enforcement actions involving sac or individuals associated

with sac * U.S. judge says government, martoma may not refer at trial to sac enforcement

activity without first addressing it with the court, outside jurors' presence * Ruling issued by U.S. district judge paul gardephe, who is overseeing

martoma's insider trading trial in Manhattan