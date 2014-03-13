March 13
* SEC files civil insider trading lawsuit against ronald
dennis, an analyst at
sac capital unit cr intrinsic investors -- court filing
* SEC says dennis caused cr intrinsic portfolio managers to
illegally trade in
Dell Inc, foundry networks inc based on material nonpublic
information
* SEC says the trades caused a cr intrinsic hedge fund to
generate $2.7 million
of profits or avoided losses
* SEC says dennis at least once indirectly caused an sac
capital portfolio
manager to trade in Dell based on his tips, resulting in over
$1.1 million
profit for an sac capital hedge fund
* SEC filed lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, seeks to impose
civil fines
against and recoup illegal gains from dennis