NEW YORK Nov 6 A federal judge said he would
approve part of a $1.2 billion settlement with Steven A. Cohen's
SAC Capital Advisors on Wednesday, putting the U.S. government a
step closer to ratifying the record insider trading pact.
At a court hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Richard
Sullivan said he would sign off on a $900 million judgment in a
civil forfeiture action filed earlier this year against SAC.
SAC would as part of that judgment get credit for $616
million it already agreed to pay to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to resolve related insider trading charges.
A separate part of Monday's announced pact calls for $900
million in criminal penalties and would have to be approved by
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.
SAC has agreed to plead guilty to five fraud counts. A plea
hearing is set for Friday.