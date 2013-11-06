By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 6 A federal judge said he will
approve part of a $1.2 billion settlement with Steven A. Cohen's
SAC Capital Advisors on Wednesday, putting the U.S. government a
step closer to finalizing the insider trading agreement.
At a hearing in Manhattan on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan said he would sign off on a $900 million
judgment in a civil forfeiture action filed earlier this year
against SAC Capital.
An order by Sullivan a day earlier raised questions about
whether he would approve the judgment, after the judge cited
recent judicial "debate" about how courts are to review
regulatory settlements.
But Sullivan on Wednesday questioned whether he was even
needed for the process. To the extent his signature was
required, the judge said he thought it was clear the ability of
the court to scrutinize the civil end of the settlement was
"minimal."
"I think the inquiry here is a limited one," Sullivan said.
Under the judgment that Sullivan said he would sign, SAC
Capital would get credit for $616 million it already agreed to
pay to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve
related insider trading charges.
A separate part of the deal announced on Monday calls for
$900 million in criminal penalties and would have to be approved
by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.
SAC Capital has agreed to plead guilty to five fraud counts
in connection with a wide-ranging insider trading scheme
prosecutors said spanned more than a decade. A plea hearing was
set for Friday before Swain.
The plea would end years of investigations and mark a high
point for the government in its crackdown on insider trading.
Since October 2009, 75 people have been convicted as part of the
effort.
That tally is expected to climb. According to court records,
a plea hearing has been scheduled for Friday for Sandeep
Aggarwal, a securities analyst accused of leaking details in
2009 about a potential partnership between Yahoo Inc
and Microsoft Corp to an SAC Capital manager.
Aggarwal's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
In his order on Tuesday, Sullivan noted recent disputes
among judges about how much discretion they must give federal
agencies seeking to settle enforcement actions.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing whether to
uphold or reverse the 2011 rejection by U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff of a $285 million civil fraud settlement between
Citigroup Inc and the SEC.
In his decision Rakoff said he was not given enough facts to
determine if the Citi deal was fair or in the public interest.
A judge overseeing one of SAC Capital's settlements with the
SEC in April conditioned final approval on the outcome of the
Citigroup appeal.
At Wednesday's hearing, Sullivan indicated he disagreed with
Rakoff's approach. He also questioned whether his signature was
"necessary at all" in the SAC Capital case, noting the
government and SAC could have simply stipulated to the
settlement.
Sharon Cohen Levin, a lawyer for the government, said in
court that while Sullivan was correct, the U.S. Marshals Service
required a court order to process the $284 million that SAC
Capital will pay.
"Even if it's that big of a check?" Sullivan asked, to
laughs in the courtroom.
As part of the overall settlement, SAC Capital agreed to
stop managing money from outside investors.
Steven Cohen, who has not been personally charged with any
crime, is expected to continue managing about $9 billion of his
own money via a so-called family office.
Representatives for SAC Capital and Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara declined comment.
The civil case is U.S. v. SAC Capital Advisors LP, et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
13-05182.