NEW YORK Nov 4 Steven A. Cohen's embattled
hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors will plead guilty in federal
court and pay more than $1 billion to settle charges stemming
from an expansive insider trading investigation that lasted more
than five years, sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
U.S. prosecutors in July charged the hedge fund, which
managed as much as $14 billion this year before investors began
withdrawing money, with presiding over a culture in which
employees flouted the law and were encouraged to tap their
personal networks for inside information about publicly traded
companies.
Prosecutors said in an announcement on Monday that the two
sides had reached a settlement agreement which, if approved by a
judge, would also resolve a civil forfeiture action against SAC
and its affiliates.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara will appear alongside April
Brooks, who is in charge of the Federal Bureau of
Investigation's criminal division in New York, at a press
conference at 1 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) to discuss the deal, the
sources said.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)