By Emily Flitter, Katya Wachtel and Matthew Goldstein
NEW YORK Nov 4 Steven A. Cohen faces an abrupt
end to his career as one of the world's most successful traders
after his SAC Capital Advisors became the largest Wall Street
firm in years to agree to plead guilty to criminal charges of
insider trading, and pay $1.2 billion in fines.
But Cohen, a multi-billionaire and renowned modern art
collector, has not been personally charged with any crime and
will likely continue managing some $9 billion of his own money
through a lightly regulated family office once the hedge fund's
plea deal is approved by the courts.
The winding down of the hedge fund's advisory business,
which began returning billions of dollars to investors earlier
this year as a criminal investigation heated up, requires SAC to
install an independent compliance monitor if it continues to
trade in the near term, something that will be a big change for
Cohen who is known to be a micro-manager.
SAC's guilty plea and fine, announced by prosecutors on
Monday, is in addition to a $616 million settlement with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said at a press
conference that the plea deal sends a message to Wall Street
that no "institution is too big to jail." He rejected criticism
that the plea is something of a disappointment because Cohen
himself was not charged with any criminal wrongdoing.
"What happened today is a very substantial and important
thing," said Bharara. "It is a rare thing for an entity to be
held to account."
Cohen's fund, which once employed more than 900 people with
offices on three continents, will no longer manage money for
outside investors including pensions, endowments and wealthy
individuals, according to the settlement.
Jonathan Gasthalter, a spokesman for SAC Capital, said the
firm is taking "responsibility for the handful of men who
pleaded guilty" to insider trading while working at the hedge
fund. But he added the firm has "never encouraged, promoted or
tolerated insider trading."
April Brooks, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau
of Investigation's New York field office, said the case is a
warning to those on Wall Street who aspire to the creed that
unfettered "greed is good," as famously espoused by the
character Gordon Gekko in the movie "Wall Street."
The guilty plea, which needs to be approved by two judges,
coincides with SAC Capital posting solid performance and far
outperforming other hedge funds despite the taint of scandal.
The fund is up 1.3 percent in October and up 15.95 percent so
far this year, a source familiar with its performance said,
compared to an almost 6 percent gain for the average fund.
DECISION TIME FOR BANKS ON SAC
Legal observers said it could be days or even weeks before
the settlement is approved, giving SAC Capital and prosecutors
more time to choose a compliance monitor. It also may give more
time to the big Wall Street banks likes Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and JPMorgan Chase that lend money to SAC Capital
and earn hundreds of millions of dollars a year in trading
commissions to decide if they will continue doing business with
Cohen firm once it reconstitutes as a family office.
Representatives for Goldman and JPMorgan did not immediately
comment on their plans with regards to SAC Capital. But industry
sources said the banks are likely to continue to do business
with SAC as long as regulators permit.
Indeed, the settlement is only the beginning of a long
process for Cohen of freeing himself from the constraints of a
federal investigation that has gone on for at least seven years
and has tarnished his reputation.
In charging SAC Capital in July with securities fraud and
wire fraud, prosecutors accused the 21-year-old Stamford,
Conn.-based firm of presiding over a culture in which employees
regularly flouted the law and were encouraged to tap personal
networks for inside information about publicly traded companies.
"The government is getting an enormous amount of money and
shutting down his advisory business. They've basically achieved
what they wanted, which is to cut off this guy's ability to
manage other people's money," said C. Evan Stewart, a partner at
Zuckerman Spaeder who is not connected with the case.
The agreement does not preclude future criminal charges
against individuals in the investigation, according to a letter
filed in U.S. District Court by prosecutors. Investigations are
continuing into trading in at least two other stocks, Weight
Watchers International and The Gymboree Corporation
, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The person said the investigation could lead to other
charges against people who are still employed at SAC. The
source, who did not want to be identified, said authorities are
still investigating whether Cohen personally can be tied to any
allegation of insider trading at the firm.
Cohen is still facing an administrative action brought in
July by the SEC accusing him of failing to properly supervise
his employees. The indictment against SAC named seven one-time
employees of the firm who have either been charged or convicted
of insider trading.
LONG-RUNNING INVESTIGATION
The deal also does not include a specific cooperation
agreement between the government and SAC, which means it is not
clear whether the firm will have to provide more information to
the government for the ongoing investigations.
The deal will punctuate one of the longest-running,
highest-profile insider trading investigations in recent years,
although it will not necessarily end the effort.
The guilty plea from SAC Capital is the biggest achievement
yet for U.S. prosecutors in its multi-year crackdown on insider
trading in the $2.2 trillion hedge fund industry that has
already led to the convictions of former Galleon Group founder
Raj Rajaratnam and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat
Gupta, also a onetime head of McKinsey & Co consultancy.
The hedge fund founded by Cohen in 1992 with $25 million
charged some of the highest fees in the industry and was one the
more successful, returning an average of 25 percent a year for
investors.
U.S. prosecutors charged the hedge fund - which managed as
much as $14 billion this year before investors began withdrawing
money - on one count of wire fraud and four counts of
securities fraud. As part of Monday's deal, SAC has agreed to
plead guilty to all five counts.
The total settlement amount of $1.8 billion is made up of
$900 million in fines and forfeiture of $900 million. The total
forfeiture amount includes a $616 million sum that SAC had
already agreed to pay earlier this year to settle civil lawsuits
by the SEC.
Meanwhile, observers are expecting an exodus of top
employees from SAC, which still maintains a large headquarters
in Stamford, Conn. and this year has shuttered offices in London
and Chicago.
Several employees leaving SAC Capital's offices in midtown
Manhattan declined to comment. Wall Street recruiters have said
in recent weeks that traders and analysts at the hedge fund have
begun taking preliminary steps towards looking for new jobs.
Cohen will have to "dramatically" downsize his operation,
said Stephen Martiros, an independent consultant to family
office and private investors.
"Most everything about the way they've been running the firm
will have to change," he said, adding SAC could shed marketing
specialists, client relationship managers and some legal and
compliance staff.
A person who worked with SAC for many years said since the
bulk of the firm bonuses will be paid out in the next few weeks,
many employees poised to join other hedge funds or start their
own funds will likely make their moves.