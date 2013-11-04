NEW YORK Nov 4 Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund SAC
Capital Advisors said in a statement Monday it takes
responsibility "for the handful of men who pleaded guilty and
whose conduct gave rise to SAC's liability" in a long-running
insider trading probe.
"The tiny fraction of wrongdoers does not represent the
3,000 honest men and women who have worked at the firm during
the past 21 years," SAC said, adding that the hedge fund "never
encouraged, promoted or tolerated insider trading."
The embattled money manager will plead guilty in federal
court and pay a record $1.8 billion to settle charges stemming
from an insider trading investigation that lasted more than five
years, prosecutors said on Monday.
The two sides reached a settlement agreement which, if
approved by a judge, would also resolve a civil forfeiture
action against SAC and its affiliates, prosecutors said.
Cohen, one of Wall Street's best known traders, has not been
personally charged with any crime and will likely continue
managing some $9 billion of his own money through a family
office once his hedge fund's plea deal is cleared by the courts.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)