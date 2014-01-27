NEW YORK Jan 27 Steven A. Cohen's ex-wife, who
accused the billionaire hedge fund founder of hiding $5.5
million during their 1990 divorce, can pursue fraud claims
against him but cannot go after him for racketeering, a federal
judge ruled on Monday.
U.S. District William Pauley in New York dismissed civil
racketeering claims against Steven Cohen, the founder of SAC
Capital Advisors, but said Patricia Cohen's claims of fraud and
breach of fiduciary duty would go forward.
In doing so, Pauley noted each side's "seemingly
inexhaustible legal resources" as one of the unusual
circumstances that have transformed what would otherwise be a
mundane marital dispute into a years-long litigation battle.
The legal fight, which began with Patricia Cohen's request
for increased child support in 1991, has lasted more than twice
as long as the marriage, the judge noted.
"This is a case to restore faith in the old-fashioned idea
that divorce is something that lasts forever," Pauley wrote.
Joshua Dratel, a lawyer for Patricia Cohen, said in an
email, "Ms. Cohen is grateful for the court's ruling and looks
forward to the case moving forward."
A spokesman for Steven Cohen, Jonathan Gasthalter, said
Cohen was pleased that the judge dismissed the racketeering
claims and added, "We will continue to defend against her
equally specious fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims."
The lawsuit, filed in 2009, has proceeded as prosecutors
have focused on the extent employees at Cohen's hedge fund had
engaged in insider trading. Six have pleaded guilty, while the
seventh, former portfolio manager Michael Steinberg, was
convicted at trial in December.
Mathew Martoma, another former portfolio manager, is
currently on trial in New York, where prosecutors have accused
him of using inside information about a clinical trial for an
Alzheimer's drug to trade in Elan Corp Plc and Wyeth,
now a unit of Pfizer Inc.
Cohen has not been charged criminally, though the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to bar Cohen from
the financial industry for failing to supervise Martoma and
another employee. Cohen has denied any wrongdoing.
SAC Capital last year agreed to pay $1.8 billion in criminal
and civil settlements and plead guilty to fraud charges stemming
from insider trading.
The divorce case is centered on a $9 million real estate
deal that went sour. According to Patricia Cohen's lawsuit,
Cohen recovered $5.5 million of the money as part of a
settlement and failed to disclose it to her during negotiations.
The lawsuit was previously thrown out in 2011 by U.S.
District Judge Richard Holwell, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals last year revived the claims, reversing Holwell's
decision.
The case was reassigned to Pauley after Holwell left the
bench for private practice.
Pauley's ruling did not address the merits of Patricia
Cohen's claims, only whether her allegations were sufficient to
move forward.
He said Patricia Cohen's claims under the Racketeer
Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute, or RICO, could
only survive legally if she showed that the real estate deal may
have been related to SAC Capital's activities. He found that she
had not done so.
"Patricia Cohen cannot take on the mantle of a private
attorney general just because her ex-husband is a public figure
and SAC is in prosecutors' cross-hairs," he wrote. "(T)hough
treble damages are a tempting way to spice things up, civil RICO
and marriage do not go together like a horse and carriage."
However, Pauley rejected Steven Cohen's bid to dismiss the
fraud and breach of fiduciary claims, saying Patricia Cohen had
sufficiently alleged that he owed a duty to inform her about the
settlement money and never did so.
He dismissed a breach of fiduciary duty claim against Donald
Cohen, Steven Cohen's brother, finding that he did not owe
Patricia Cohen any obligation when he helped Steven Cohen during
the separation negotiations, but let stand a fraud claim against
him.
The case is Cohen v. Cohen, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 09-10230.