BOSTON, July 26 Insurance ratings company A.M.
Best Co. said on Friday it was monitoring the situation at SAC
Capital Advisors' reinsurance unit after the U.S. government
filed criminal insider trading charges against the hedge fund
firm.
"We are assessing the situation and do not have comment to
provide at this time," A.M. Best spokeswoman Christine LaBelle
said.
A year ago, A.M. Best assigned a financial strength rating
of A- (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of "a-" to Hamilton,
Bermuda-based SAC Re Ltd, when SAC became the latest in a string
of hedge funds to launch a reinsurance company to help access
long-term capital. SAC Re's assets are managed by the hedge
fund, which itself had $15 billion in assets at the start of
2013.
The government charged SAC Capital on Thursday. A spokesman
for SAC said it never "encouraged, promoted or tolerated insider
trading and takes its compliance and management obligations
seriously."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)