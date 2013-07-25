NEW YORK, July 25 A hedge fund that appears in Thursday's criminal charges against SAC Capital Advisors as having had an "insider trading group" is Citadel Investment Group, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The indictment of hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors describes the fund only as "Hedge Fund A," and says SAC's owner hired an employee from the fund despite a warning that he was part of the fund's insider trading group.

Two sources confirmed that the employee, Richard Lee, worked previously at Citadel and one said Citadel was the fund referred to in the indictment of SAC.

A spokeswoman for Citadel, Katie Spring, said Lee was fired in 2008.