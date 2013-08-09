NEW YORK Aug 9 Lawyers for Steven A. Cohen's
hedge fund, SAC Capital Advisors, reached a formal agreement
with federal prosecutors to allow the hedge fund to continue to
operate while the criminal case against it proceeds, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Friday, citing filings related to the
case.
Though the firm is operating normally, several employees
were leaving on Friday as investor redemptions reduced the size
of the workforce SAC will need.
The agreement, which has been widely expected since
Manhattan federal prosecutors filed criminal charges and a civil
asset forfeiture claim against the $14 billion fund last month,
still needs approval by the judge presiding over the asset
forfeiture case.
When SAC was indicted on July 25, the firm quickly released
a statement saying it was working on a formal agreement with
prosecutors to keep trading.
Prosecutors that day filed a parallel civil forfeiture
action against the firm, seeking penalties for money laundering
and arguing illegal profits the firm allegedly reaped from
insider trades had tainted the assets with which they were
commingled.
SAC has pleaded not guilty.
The firm, which recently managed as much as $6 billion in
funds for outside investors, has been returning money to
investors who requested it through redemptions.
Friday is the last day of work for several sales and
marketing people at the fund who are being let go as SAC is in
the process of returning $5 billion in outside investor money by
this year's end.
Reports from inside SAC say the firm has been going about
"business as usual" since the indictment. Last week, Goldman
Sachs Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said on CNBC that
Goldman was still trading with SAC and that the hedge fund was
"an important client" and "a great counterparty."
JPMorgan Chase is also keeping its business
relationship with SAC intact, a source familiar with the matter
confirmed last week. JPMorgan's stated policy is not to comment
on relationships with clients.
