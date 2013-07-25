NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. prosecutors filed civil charges on Thursday against SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund seeking forfeiture of what they said were illegal profits made from insider trading, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York on the same day as criminal charges were unveiled in an indictment against the firm founded by Steven A. Cohen, accused SAC of making "hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal profits."

It also calls for SAC to pay penalties for money laundering.

A spokesman for SAC Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.