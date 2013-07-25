NEW YORK, July 25 Steven A. Cohen's $15 billion
hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors is working on an agreement with
U.S. prosecutors for an order to "reasonably protect all parties
legitimate interests" as the firm faces criminal insider trading
charges.
SAC spokesman Jonathan Gasthalter said in statement on
Thursday that a prosection by the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan "is
not intended to affect the ongoing operations of SAC's business,
prevent investor redemptions, or impact the interests of any of
SAC's counterparties."
He said it was not an attempt to freeze any of the hedge
fund's assets.
"We anticipate that we and the U.S. Attorney's Office will
agree to a protective order intended to reasonably protect all
parties' legitimate interests, but will expressly permit SAC to
continue its operations in the ordinary course."
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Grant McCool)