NEW YORK, July 25 Steven A. Cohen's $15 billion
hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors will continue to operate as the
firm deals with criminal charges of insider trading, a spokesman
for SAC said in a statement.
Spokesman Jonathan Gasthalter said the firm "has never
encouraged, promoted or tolerated insider trading and takes its
compliance and management obligations seriously."
The hedge fund was indicted in U.S. District Court in New
York on Thursday, but not Cohen personally.
"The handful of men who admit they broke the law does not
reflect the honesty, integrity and character of the thousands of
men and women who have worked at SAC over the past 21 years. SAC
will continue to operate as we work through these matters."
