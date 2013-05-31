By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG May 31 Miaodan Wu, a former portfolio
manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund SAC Capital
Advisors, is preparing to launch his own hedge fund in Hong Kong
to bet on price swings in financial securities, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Wu was among at least seven SAC Capital staff who left Hong
Kong this year, at a time when Cohen and his firm are drawing
increased scrutiny in the U.S. government's long-running
investigation into insider trading.
Known in the industry as "Dr Wu," his hedge fund, named Bach
Option, will launch by the end of 2013, said three sources who
could not confirm the start-up capital as the plan was at an
early stage. The amount of money he plans to raise is not yet
clear.
The hedge fund will bet on volatility, which refers to the
rate of change in the price of a financial asset.
That strategy is currently out of favour as volatility has
collapsed due to quantitative easing by central banks, though it
helped Artradis Fund Management grow into a $4.5 billion hedge
fund in Asia during the financial crisis, making it the most
successful volatility hedge fund in Asia ever.
Still, last week's stock market swing in Japan, which raised
the volatility index tracking the Nikkei 225 by nearly
60 percent on May 23 alone, may draw investors to such funds.
The main Artradis funds made $2.7 billion for investors
between 2002 and 2009, mostly during the financial crisis when
volatility rose, but shut down in 2011 after double-digit losses
in the prior two years.
The VIX, a 30-day risk forecast of stock market volatility
based on the S&P 500 Index options, rose to a record high of
80.86 in November 2008. The index dropped by just over a fifth
this year to 13.99 on May 24.
While it's possible for volatility funds to make money in
all market conditions, super-sized returns are possible only in
times of stress.
Wu, who worked for SAC between 2006 and 2013, has hired
Henry Ondo, who earlier was an equity derivatives sales
executive at Citigroup Inc.
E-mails to Ondo remained unanswered. Sources declined to be
named as they were not authorised to speak on the plan.