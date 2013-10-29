NEW YORK Oct 29 The settlement U.S. prosecutors
are hammering out with SAC Capital Advisors, Steven A. Cohen's
multibillion-dollar hedge fund, over criminal charges related to
insider trading could be announced early next week, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Reuters had previously reported that the deal, which will
likely involve some admission of guilt along with a penalty of
more than $1 billion, was likely to be announced within days.
Negotiations have been underway for several weeks. Any
settlement would be a blow to Cohen and his reputation as one of
the greatest stock traders of his generation. But people
familiar with the billionaire trader told Reuters he has been
telling people he is looking to put the nearly seven-year long
investigation of his firm behind him.
The payment to the government would be structured as both
penalty and forfeiture of trading profits allegedly derived from
improper trading by Cohen's hedge fund, the person familiar with
the matter said.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to
comment. A spokesman for SAC Capital also declined to comment.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)