NEW YORK Nov 12 Mathew Martoma, a former
portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital
Advisors LP hedge fund, on Wednesday lost a bid to remain out of
prison while he appeals his insider trading conviction.
The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York was a blow to Martoma's efforts to avoid commencing a
nine-year prison sentence for what federal prosecutors call the
most lucrative insider trading scheme case ever prosecuted.
In a brief order, the court said Martoma had failed to show
his appeal raised a "substantial question of law or fact."
