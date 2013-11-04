Nov 4 SAC Capital Advisors, Steven A. Cohen's
multibillion-dollar hedge fund, and U.S. prosecutors are
expected to announce on Monday a $1.2 billion settlement over
criminal charges related to insider trading, media reports said.
Reuters reported last month that the deal, which will likely
involve some admission of guilt along with a penalty of more
than $1 billion, was likely to be announced within days.
The settlement does not resolve a separate civil lawsuit
that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought
against Cohen in July, accusing him of failing to supervise his
employees, the New York Times said late on Sunday. ()
Six former SAC traders have pleaded guilty to insider
trading crimes.
Cohen is still negotiating with the SEC to resolve a
separate civil lawsuit that is seeking to ban him from the
securities industry for allegedly ignoring signs of insider
trading at his firm, the Wall Street Journal said. ()
SAC Capital and U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office could
not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of
regular U.S. business hours.