NEW YORK, April 28 A federal judge has dismissed
claims by former Elan Corp and Wyeth shareholders accusing
billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP
of violating federal racketeering law by having conducted
insider trading in the drugmakers' stocks.
In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
Victor Marrero in Manhattan said that because SAC was not found
in a related criminal case to have criminally defrauded the
plaintiffs, the civil racketeering claims could not be pursued
against the firm and various affiliates.
The claims were added to an existing lawsuit against SAC,
which is now called Point72 Asset Management, and other
defendants including Cohen and former portfolio manager Mathew
Martoma. Marrero last August refused to dismiss that lawsuit.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)