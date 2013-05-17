By Emily Flitter and Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK May 17 Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund
SAC Capital Advisors told investors on Friday it would no longer
cooperate "unconditionally" with the U.S. government's insider
trading investigation.
In a brief letter to investors, the $15 billion hedge fund
did not elaborate but said it believes the next few months will
be critical in the investigation.
The firm said that "over the coming months there will be
more clarity about the outcome of these matters."
The letter, which an investor in the fund who did not want
to be identified read to Reuters over the telephone, also said
while SAC believes in transparency, it may not be able to give
frequent updates to investors.
"In the past we have tried to be as transparent as
possible," the fund said. But SAC Capital added that going
forward it may "need to keep details confidential."
SAC's letter to investors comes a few weeks before outside
investors have to notify Cohen and his fund whether they intend
to redeem some of their money before the end of the second
quarter on June 30. The hedge fund extended the deadline for
submitting redemption requests to June 3 from May 16.
In the first quarter of this year, outside investors
submitted notices to redeem up to $1.7 billion.
The investor in the fund said he was not concerned by SAC's
announcement. He added that the fund is up 5.96 percent so far
this year.
An SAC spokesman declined to comment.
A spokesman for Blackstone Group, the largest outside
investor in SAC Capital with roughly $500 million in client
money invested, declined to comment.
"This is not going in a good direction," said C. Evan
Stewart, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder in New York who has no
connection to the case.
"In the middle of one of these situations when you reverse
course and instead of embracing transparency you go in the other
direction, that's not a good sign for the purposes of resolving
your conflict with the government."
MOUNTING PROBLEMS
The government's investigation into allegations of insider
trading at Cohen's fund has been heating up over the past
several months.
But the firm also came close to settling a suit against it
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to
adequately supervise its employees. SAC and the SEC reached a
settlement agreement for a record sum of $616 million, but the
judge on the case did not grant unconditional approval to the
proposal.
To date, nine current or former SAC employees have been
charged with or implicated in insider-trading while working at
Cohen's fund. In March, the firm agreed to pay the $616 million
penalty to settle a lawsuit arising from one of the
investigations.
The indictment in March of Michael Steinberg, the most
senior employee of SAC to be charged with insider trading, put
further heat on Cohen's hedge fund. Steinberg, who pleaded not
guilty to five counts of conspiracy and securities fraud, will
begin his criminal trial on November 18.
Steinberg has been on paid leave from the firm after his
suspension from SAC Capital's Sigma Capital division last year.
Friday's announcement could reflect new attempts to
strategize about the settlement as both SAC and the SEC wait for
clarity about its approval. Or it could be a defensive move to
keep SAC from being accused of withholding material information,
legal experts said.
Cohen also recently told investors that, beginning next
year, the hedge fund would claw back compensation from employees
who are found to use illegally obtained information in making
trades.
SAC began changing the terms of its redemption policy
following the Nov. 2012 arrest of Mathew Martoma, a former
portfolio manager at CR Intrinsic Investors, one of SAC's funds.
Martoma was charged with trading shares of Elan Corp.
and Wyeth, which is now owned by Pfizer, based on
non-public information.
The most recent extension of the withdrawal deadline
followed an easing of liquidity terms for investors. SAC clients
who waited to redeem from the fund in the second quarter would
be treated no differently than ones who redeemed in the first
three months of the year.
That is, investors who took requested money back in either
the first or second quarter will get their money back by year
end. Those more favorable redemption terms were made available
to all the fund's investors after SAC first negotiated the deal
with the Blackstone Group LP, one of Cohen's largest outside
investors.