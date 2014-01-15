By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 A doctor who was involved in a
clinical drug trial testified Tuesday to providing confidential
information to Mathew Martoma, the former SAC Capital Advisors
portfolio manager on trial on insider trading charges.
Joel Ross, one of two doctors who prosecutors say spoke with
Martoma about the trial of an Alzheimer's drug, said that he
spoke frequently with Martoma during paid consultations.
"There was confidential information I shared with him on
more than one occasion," Ross said.
Martoma even made plans to discuss the results of the
clinical trial on the day the doctor learned them, a day before
they were to be presented publicly July 29, 2008, Ross said.
The testimony gave jurors their first opportunity to hear
from one of the two doctors that prosecutors say Martoma used
for what became a record-setting insider trading scheme.
Martoma used the information from Ross and the other doctor,
Sidney Gilman, to support building up a $700 million position in
Elan Corp Plc and Wyeth and then pushing his hedge
fund to sell it off in 2008 in advance of negative results,
prosecutors have said.
Thanks to those trades, SAC made profits and avoided losses
of $276 million, according to an indictment against him.
Martoma, who left SAC in 2010, is one of eight current or
former employees of billionaire Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund to
be charged with insider trading.
SAC Capital, which once managed $14 billion, has agreed to
pay $1.8 billion in criminal and civil settlements and plead
guilty to fraud charges stemming from insider trading by its
employees. Cohen has denied wrongdoing.
Ross, 58, acted as a clinical investigator on the Phase II
drug trial, which he said had a total of 270 patients.
Ross said he was overseeing 25 of the patients at his Memory
Enhancement Center of America Inc, based in Eatontown, New
Jersey. It was a so-called double-blind study, in which Ross
said he didn't know if his patients were receiving the drug or a
placebo.
The doctor said he met Martoma in 2006 through a firm called
HCRC, one of at least four outfits he said reached out to him
about speaking to investors interested in his expertise.
For his consultations, Ross said he was paid $1,500 per
hour. He also said he pushed Martoma to connect him with people
to help bring research to a new center that he was working at,
also in New Jersey. Jurors were shown a photo of Martoma and
Ross together at the center's grand opening in December 2007.
Ross said he spoke with other investors at times, also
through third-party firms that arranged for such consultations.
But he said Martoma "stood apart," describing him as "one of the
most well-informed Alzheimer's individuals I ever met."
The doctor will resume his direct testimony Wednesday. On
cross-examination, the defense is expected to question his
credibility and the importance of the information he had
available to share with Martoma.
Last week, Richard Strassberg, a lawyer for Martoma, said
Ross received a "sweetheart deal" from prosecutors through a
non-prosecution agreement in exchange for his testimony.
Gilman, a former neurology professor at the University of
Michigan who chaired the drug's safety monitoring committee and
presented the final results, is expected to testify later in the
trial also pursuant to a non-prosecution agreement.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, 12-cr-00973.