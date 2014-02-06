NEW YORK Feb 6 Mathew Martoma, a former
portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital
Advisors hedge fund, was found guilty on Thursday of engaging in
the most lucrative insider trading scheme in U.S. history.
A federal jury in Manhattan found Martoma, 39, guilty on all
three of the conspiracy and securities fraud charges that he
faced, in what prosecutors said was a scheme that netted SAC
Capital $275 million.
The verdict was the eighth insider trading conviction of a
current or former employee at SAC Capital, the $14 billion hedge
fund that has long been in federal authorities' cross-hairs.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond. Editing by Andre Grenon)