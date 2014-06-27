By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 27 Mathew Martoma, a former SAC
Capital Advisors portfolio manager convicted of insider trading,
should be sentenced to a "substantial" term of prison beyond the
eight years recommended by probation officers, U.S. prosecutors
argued Friday.
In court papers filed in New York federal court, prosecutors
urged U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe to impose a prison term
for Martoma "toward the high end" of sentences imposed in
insider trading cases.
"If the crime of insider trading is a serious one, Martoma
stands before the court as one of the very worst offenders,"
prosecutors wrote.
The court's probation department has recommended Martoma be
sentenced to eight years in prison. It had calculated that under
the federal sentencing guidelines, Martoma would face between 15
years, 8 months and 19 years, 7 months in prison.
Martoma's lawyers had called those lengths of time
"outrageous" and "irrational." Prosecutors on Friday said they
also did not oppose a sentence below that range.
But prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
told Gardephe he should impose a "substantial" sentence in light
of the seriousness of the conduct and the "unprecedented"
ill-gotten gains.
Richard Strassberg, a lawyer for Martoma, declined comment.
Martoma, 40, faces sentencing on July 28 after a jury found
him guilty in February on conspiracy and securities fraud
charges for trading on confidential tips about a clinical trial
for an Alzheimer's drug.
Prosecutors said the scheme enabled SAC to make $275 million
in July 2008 from trades in Elan Corp and Wyeth, a record amount
in U.S. insider trading cases.
Elan was acquired last year by Perrigo Company Plc,
while Wyeth is now owned by Pfizer Inc.
Martoma is one of eight SAC employees to have been convicted
on insider trading charges. SAC, founded by billionaire Steven
A. Cohen, pleaded guilty to fraud and agreed to pay $1.8 billion
in criminal and civil settlements.
Cohen, 58, has not been criminally charged. He has renamed
his Stamford, Connecticut-based firm Point72 Asset Management,
and shifted its focus to managing his fortune.
On Friday, SAC Capital reached an agreement with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to no longer be an investment
adviser, following the firm's guilty plea.
Cohen continues to face a SEC administrative action for
failing to supervise SAC employees who engaged in insider
trading, including Martoma. He denies wrongdoing.
The longest U.S. insider trading sentence is a 12-year term
given to lawyer Matthew Kluger for a $37 million scheme for
which he pleaded guilty in 2011.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, 12-cr-00973.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)