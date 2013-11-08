(Adds comments from U.S. Attorney, details about plea deal)
By Emily Flitter and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 8 As lawyers for SAC Capital
Advisors made final preparations on Friday to enter an expected
guilty plea in the insider trading case against the hedge fund,
a late-night filing in a related criminal case offered a close
look at how one trail of inside information went cold just
before it reached SAC founder Steven A. Cohen.
The filing, made in the insider trading case against SAC
executive Michael Steinberg, offers one clue about why
prosecutors have not filed criminal charges against Cohen
personally despite making a case that the firm itself had
violated the law. It provides details related to a key aspect
necessary for proving any insider trading case: Did the person
authorizing the trades knowingly base the trading decision on
insider information?
SAC is expected later on Friday to plead guilty to
securities fraud and wire fraud and pay $1.2 billion in fines
and forfeiture. Although authorities have not charged Cohen with
wrongdoing, prosecutors said they will continue to investigate
potential wrongful trading by individuals at the one-time $15
billion hedge fund.
Prosecutors in the Steinberg case asked that the defense
team for Steinberg, who was charged in March over alleged
insider trading in computer company Dell Inc and
chipmaker Nvidia Corp, be barred from introducing
evidence of trading in those stocks by another top SAC
lieutenant, Gabriel Plotkin, to avoid creating confusion for the
jury.
In the filing, prosecutors said a similar rationale applies
to their decision to not introduce evidence that Cohen also made
trades in shares of Dell in the summer of 2008 after receiving
the same email authorities allege prompted Steinberg to make
trades using inside information.
Authorities note that neither Cohen nor Plotkin has been
charged with wrongdoing in trading Dell shares because they were
too removed from the alleged source of the inside information.
Steinberg's trial is slated to begin on Nov. 18.
The prosecution's filing in the Steinberg case shows that
the emails containing inside information about Dell's quarterly
earnings in summer 2008 allegedly were seen by a number of
people within SAC beyond Steinberg.
Plotkin is one of SAC's top consumer traders. His name
previously surfaced in the wide-reaching investigation into
insider trading at SAC, but he has never been accused of
wrongdoing. His name appears in emails between Steinberg and Jon
Horvath, a former SAC analyst who pleaded guilty in September
2012 to charges relating to his own Dell trades.
Prosecutors maintain Horvath, who reported to Steinberg and
is expected to testify against him at the trial, received a tip
about Dell that he knew was from an insider source and passed it
on to Steinberg. Plotkin also received some of Horvath's emails
and made his own trades in Dell on the same day in late August
2008, as did Steinberg and Horvath.
But in their filing late Thursday, prosecutors laid out an
argument for the strong possibility that Plotkin didn't know the
tip from Horvath came from a Dell insider. Even though he sold
Dell shares on that crucial August day, prosecutors acknowledge
several good reasons why Plotkin made his trades based on other
motivations.
Cohen, prosecutors added, had been aligning his trades in
Dell with Plotkin's, right up until the day he, Steinberg and
Horvath made their dramatically large Dell trades. Plotkin's
trades were smaller.
And now the catch: Cohen eventually received the email
containing the insider tip from Horvath. But it was forwarded to
him from a researcher who had received it from Plotkin. Plotkin,
prosecutors said in the filing, is the point at which the
knowledge that the tip was from an insider - essential for
proving the trades broke securities laws - may have been lost.
Nevertheless, a source familiar with the investigation said
the trading in Dell continues to intrigue investigators, along
with other SAC trades still under investigation in shares of
Gymboree and Weight Watchers International.
"Sometimes institutions can be blameworthy also," said U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara, who spoke at a legal conference several
hours before SAC was expected to enter its historic guilty plea.
"It's true that there are some bad apples, but sometimes the
barrel is rotten also," Bharara said.
Plotkin's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. Jonathan Gasthalter, a spokesman for SAC Capital,
declined to comment.
PENDING ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION
In July, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed
an administrative action saying Cohen failed to supervise his
employees. The anticipated guilty plea by SAC, which the firm
agreed to on Monday, will not resolve the pending administrative
action against Cohen.
The firm's guilty plea is a blow to Cohen's image as one of
the top stock traders in the hedge fund industry but will not
disturb his plans to continue running SAC Capital as a family
office that will manage and trade his estimated $9 billion in
personal wealth.
Under the civil portion of the plea deal, the hedge fund
will only have to pay $284 million, after getting credit for
$616 million in settlements in related insider trading cases by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Some of the other loose ends in the SAC investigation were
starting to be tied up on Friday. Former securities analyst
Sandeep Aggarwal pleaded guilty to leaking details about a
potential partnership between Yahoo Inc and Microsoft
Corp in 2009 to Richard Lee, an SAC Capital manager.
"I knew what I was doing was wrong, and I am extremely sorry
for my conduct," Aggarwal, 40, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald
Ellis in Manhattan. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Lee pleaded guilty in July and is cooperating with
prosecutors. Aggarwal is the 76th defendant convicted since
October 2009 in the government's broad crackdown on insider
trading.
SAC has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud
and four counts of securities fraud. The agreement came after
the fund was indicted in July on insider trading charges in
connection with offenses committed by several employees over
more than decade.
Steinberg has pleaded not guilty to four counts of
securities fraud and one count of conspiracy based on the
trades, which he made in 2008 and 2009.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter and Nate Raymond; Additional
reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Matthew Goldstein, Leslie
Adler and Bernard Orr)