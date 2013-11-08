NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who is presiding over the criminal insider trading case against Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, said in a court hearing on Friday she would wait to decide whether to accept SAC's guilty plea until after a pre-sentencing report was filed.

Swain's pronouncement came after SAC's general counsel entered a guilty plea to four counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud as part of a $1.2 billion settlement deal reached with prosecutors.

Swain scheduled the sentencing hearing for March 14.