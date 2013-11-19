By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 19 Jury selection got under way on
Tuesday in the criminal trial of Michael Steinberg, a portfolio
manager at Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund,
accused of insider trading.
For much of the day, a federal judge in New York questioned
potential jurors on everything from their views of Wall Street,
the government and prior knowledge of the high-profile case.
None of the people under consideration had been formally
picked by the end of the day. Jury selection was set to resume
Tuesday morning before U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan.
"We will finish picking a jury tomorrow," Sullivan said in
court. "I guarantee it."
The final jury will consist of 12 jurors plus four
alternates. Potential jurors include a tax lawyer, a
receptionist, and, to the chagrin of Steinberg's lawyers, a
onetime member of Occupy Wall Street.
The judge excused 15 out of about 100 potential jurors,
including the chief executive of a boutique investment bank, a
woman working in investor relations, a surgeon, an independent
contractor, and a hedge fund employee.
Steinberg, 41, is the highest-level employee at Cohen's
hedge fund to face criminal charges and the first to face a
jury.
The trial comes two weeks after SAC Capital agreed to plead
guilty and pay $1.2 billion to resolve insider trading charges.
A federal judge is weighing whether to accept the firm's
plea.
Steinberg has been indicted on five charges of securities
fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud over allegations
he traded in technology companies Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp
based on inside information in 2008 and 2009.
He denies wrongdoing. Dell, which traded on the Nasdaq
exchange, became privately held last month.
Steinberg, wearing a gray suit, stood when introduced to the
room by the judge and smiled to potential jurors. He otherwise
remained seated silently.
As a sign of how seriously the defense is taking the jury
selection process, they have hired Julie Blackman, a social
psychologist who previously served as a jury consultant on the
civil fraud trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader
Fabrice Tourre.
Several potential jurors questioned by Sullivan on Tuesday
said they had close ties to the securities industry. One man,
meanwhile, said he had been a member of the Occupy Wall Street
protest movement.
"Do you think that could affect your ability to be fair and
impartial?" Sullivan asked him.
"Perhaps," the man said.
Later, outside of the jurors' presence in another room,
Barry Berke, a lawyer for Steinberg, urged Sullivan to remove
the man from the jury pool.
"It raises real concerns about if he could be fair in a
trial like this," he said.
But Sullivan declined to dismiss the man, who called himself
a "dumb artist" who performed Shakespeare at a New York City
park during the protests in 2011 and assured the judge he could
be fair.
Several jurors were questioned by the judge after saying
they had seen news about long-running investigation of SAC.
One man, who said he had heard about the case before in the
news, was dismissed after telling the judge outside the presence
of other jurors that he thought there was "a lot of fraud on
Wall Street."
"I think he did it," the man said. "I think his boss should
be there instead of him."
The case is USA v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.