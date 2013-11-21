By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 A former analyst testified
Thursday how secret information traveled among members of what
prosecutors have called a "corrupt circle," before making its
way to SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Michael
Steinberg, who is on trial on insider trading charges.
Steinberg is the first employee of Steven A. Cohen's SAC
Capital Advisors to face trial in a decade-long government
investigation of insider trading at the hedge fund.
Jesse Tortora, a former analyst at another Wall Street hedge
fund, told jurors how he had swapped confidential information
with other analysts, including Jon Horvath at SAC.
"He in turn passed information or communicated that
information to Mike Steinberg," Tortora said.
Steinberg, 41, faces five counts of securities fraud and
conspiracy to commit securities fraud on charges he traded in
2008 and 2009 in Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp based on
inside information.
Prosecutors say the information came from Horvath, an
analyst in the SAC division Steinberg oversaw, Sigma Capital
Management.
Tortora, a former analyst at hedge fund Diamondback Capital
Management, is the first of four cooperating witnesses the
government plans to call in the case against Steinberg. All four
have pleaded guilty to charges related to insider trading.
'CORRUPT CIRCLE'
Addressing the three men and six women of the jury on
Thursday, Tortora said that he began receiving confidential
information from company insiders at Intel Corp, where he had
previously worked, while working at the equity research unit at
Prudential Financial.
At Prudential, Tortora said he worked with other analysts,
including Spyridon Adondakis and Sandeep Goyal. Adondakis and
Goyal left Prudential to become part of what prosecutors on
Wednesday called a "corrupt circle" of analysts who swapped
insider information.
Goyal, who later joined Neuberger Berman, and Adondakis, who
joined Level Global Investors, have pleaded guilty and are also
cooperating with investigators.
Tortora, who joined Diamondback in September 2007, said the
purpose was to generate information for their portfolio manager
bosses in an effort to "make more money."
"It allowed us to be more effective, more efficient and more
profitable than working alone," Tortora said.
Another member of the group was Horvath, with whom Tortora
said he had worked when SAC was a client of Prudential.
Tortora testified that Horvath said he passed information to
Steinberg, who then traded on it. Horvath also said that
Steinberg had "status" at SAC, Tortora testified.
"His words were that Mike was founder Steve Cohen's
right-hand man," Tortora said.
Tortora, 36, has appeared once before in an insider trading
trial. He testified in the 2012 trial of Todd Newman, his
ex-boss and a former portfolio manager at Diamondback, and
Anthony Chiasson, a co-founder of Level Global Investors. They
were found guilty and are appealing.
HORVATH'S PAY
Tortora's testimony followed soon after SAC Capital's chief
financial officer gave jurors a look at the workings of the
hedge fund, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, and which
agreed this month to pay $1.2 billion to resolve a criminal
insider trading case.
CFO Daniel Berkowitz said that from 2007 to 2009, SAC had
anywhere from $10 billion to $17 billion under management, most
of the money belonging to employees.
Outside investors were charged a 3 percent management fee
and a 10 percent to 50 percent success fee, Berkowitz said, a
rate that is higher than industry standards.
The testimony and evidence also appeared to show how
Horvath's compensation increased in 2008 despite rough market
conditions. In the same year, a key trade in Dell took place
that prosecutors say was based on inside information, netting
Sigma $1 million.
Documents presented at the trial showed that in 2008,
Steinberg's team's profits were $13.6 million, down from $27.2
million a year earlier. Steinberg's compensation, which was
largely tied to the profits, fell as well, from $5.15 million to
$1.75 million.
Yet, despite the decline, Horvath's pay increased from
$401,084 in 2007 to $882,277 in 2008, documents showed. His
bonuses were determined by Steinberg, said Berkowitz, who noted
that the year was "volatile."
In 2009, Steinberg's group rebounded with profits of more
than $18 million, the documents showed. Steinberg took home more
than $2.27 million. That included $26,000 termed a "Cohen Tag
Bonus" for referring ideas to Cohen, Berkowitz said.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.