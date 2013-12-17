By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 16 A lawyer for Michael Steinberg,
an SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager on trial for insider
trading, urged jurors on Monday to find his client not guilty,
saying the government's star witness has been lying.
But a federal prosecutor said Steinberg knew the information
he received from SAC Capital analyst Jon Horvath was improper
when he made trades that netted more than $1.4 million in
profits.
The two sides were making closing arguments in a trial that
has been playing out in a federal court in New York for the past
four weeks.
The nine women and three men on the jury are expected to
begin deliberations on Tuesday. The trial followed SAC Capital's
agreement last month to pay $1.2 billion and plead guilty to
fraud charges stemming from the insider trading probe.
Steinberg, who worked in SAC's Sigma Capital Management
division, is one of eight employees at the hedge fund to face
criminal charges for insider trading and the first to fight them
at trial.
Steinberg, 41, is charged with five counts of securities
fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud for trading in
Dell and Nvidia Corp based on insider information. He
denies wrongdoing.
During an animated closing argument, Steinberg's lead
lawyer, Barry Berke, centered his attack on Horvath, an ex-SAC
analyst who prosecutors contended supplied Steinberg with
nonpublic information about companies including Dell and Nvidia.
Berke told jurors Horvath pleaded guilty on the eve of his
own trial, after others involved in the conspiracy had already
cut plea deals. To avoid jail time, Horvath accused Steinberg of
being in on the scheme, Berke said.
"The prosecution accepted what he told them hook line and
sinker," he said.
Horvath, 44, was the government's star-witness in the case
against Steinberg, testifying over the course of nine days that
Steinberg pushed him to get "edgy, proprietary" information
after a bad bet on Horvath's recommendation in 2007.
But while Horvath said the meeting took place a "couple
days" after the trade went sour, Berke argued it never took
place, saying evidence showed the analyst was out of town up
until a week later.
"Just as Jon Horvath engaged in deception and rule breaking
when he thought his job was in jeopardy in 2007, he engaged in
the same type of deception when he thought his liberty was at
stake, as it was last year," Berke said.
And while Horvath may have sought out illegal tips, Berke
said, he actively sought to cover up from Steinberg that the
information was coming from inside companies.
The lawyer showed jurors excerpts of Horvath's testimony
where the analyst on cross-examination said he "didn't tell Mr.
Steinberg explicitly" that information about Dell was illegal.
For his part, Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry Chernoff played
down Horvath's inconsistent memory of the timing of the 2007
meeting and other events.
"When Jon Horvath came back with inside information, Mike
Steinberg gladly took it and traded on it again and again and
again," said Chernoff, who made his closing arguments before
Berke did.
Steinberg knew that an analyst Horvath talked to at another
hedge fund, Jesse Tortora of Diamondback Capital Management, had
inside information about Dell, Chernoff said.
Tortora and Horvath were part of a group of analysts who
shared inside information so their hedge fund bosses could make
trades, Chernoff said.
Tortora, 36, pleaded guilty in 2011 to conspiracy to commit
securities fraud and one substantive count of securities fraud
and has been cooperating with the investigation.
Despite emails from Horvath with financial information about
various companies, Chernoff said, Steinberg never asked anyone
in the compliance office at SAC whether there was a problem
trading on it.
"You don't work in the financial industry all those years
and not understand the significance of getting rolled up
quarterly earnings numbers before the announcement," he said.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.