By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 The fate of SAC Capital
Advisors portfolio manager Michael Steinberg was in the hands of
a jury on Tuesday, after more than four weeks of trial on
charges he traded on inside information.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan spent
Tuesday morning instructing the jurors before sending them to
start their deliberations.
"We have reached the point where you are about to undertake
your final function as jurors," Sullivan told the nine women and
three men on the jury.
Steinberg is charged with five counts of securities fraud
and conspiracy to commit securities fraud for trades in Dell Inc
< and Nvidia Corp that prosecutors said were based on
insider information.
In total, prosecutors say SAC Capital made more than $1.4
million on the Dell and Nvidia trades. Steinberg, 41, denies
wrongdoing.
Prosecutors said the trades, which Steinberg placed in 2008
and 2009, were based on tips received by Jon Horvath, a former
SAC analyst working under him in SAC's Sigma Capital Management
division.
Prosecutors say Horvath, who became a key witness in the
case, was a member of a "corrupt circle" of Wall Street analysts
who shared with each other inside information that they then fed
to their bosses for trading.
Steinberg's lawyer, Barry Berke, sought throughout the trial
to call Horvath's credibility into question, saying on Monday
that he chose to "point the finger" at Steinberg only on the eve
of his own trial and in a bid to avoid prison.
Steinberg's trial follows a guilty plea on Nov. 8 by SAC
Capital to fraud charges after a long-running government probe
into insider trading at the hedge fund, which was founded by
Steven A. Cohen. SAC also agreed to pay $1.2 billion as part of
the plea deal.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.