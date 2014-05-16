NEW YORK May 16 Michael Steinberg, a portfolio
manager at Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund,
was sentenced on Friday to 3-1/2 years in prison for insider
trading.
The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard
Sullivan in Manhattan, five months after a federal jury
convicted Steinberg on securities fraud and conspiracy charges,
in a case stemming from a broad crackdown on insider trading on
Wall Street.
Sullivan also ordered Steinberg to pay a $2 million fine and
forfeit $365,142.
Prosecutors accused Steinberg of trading on illegal tips
about Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp passed to him by an SAC
analyst, who admitted to swapping confidential information among
a group of analysts at other hedge funds.
SAC has since been renamed Point72 Asset Management.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul)