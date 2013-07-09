By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 Relentless media coverage is
hindering SAC Capital executive Michael Steinberg's chances at a
fair trial because it mostly presumes his guilt on insider
trading charges, Steinberg's lawyer claimed in a memo filed in
federal court in New York on Tuesday.
To fix the problem, Steinberg's legal team asked for
permission to have potential jurors fill out a questionnaire to
identify any potential bias among them, according to the memo.
The memo said stories about the investigation into
Steinberg's trading in two technology stocks were likely fueled
by government leaks, and that potential jurors could be swayed
by what they've already read about the case in the press.
"The coverage has not only been ubiquitous, but its
qualitative content has also been inflammatory, thereby
heightening the risk that it could interfere with the ability of
potential jurors to assess impartially the governments case
against Mr. Steinberg and Mr. Steinberg's defense," the memo
said.
Steinberg is the latest of nine people from Steven A.
Cohen's $15 billion hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors to be
charged or implicated by federal prosecutors in an insider
trading investigation that has lasted more than five years and
resulted in intense media coverage of Cohen and his associates.
He was arrested on March 31 and charged with trading shares
of the tech companies Dell and Nvidia in 2008
and 2009 based on inside information. His trail is set to begin
on Nov. 18.
In Tuesday's memo, Steinberg's lawyer Barry Berke cited a
litany of stories about the insider trading probe of SAC
Capital. "The press itself has characterized the coverage of Mr.
Cohen, SAC and those associated with SAC as 'a crescendo,'" he
wrote, citing stories in The New York Times, the Wall Street
Journal, Reuters, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, Time,
Vanity Fair, the New York Business Journal, New York Magazine
and other publications.
In particular, Berke argued, the focus on emails admitted
into court records in the case against another portfolio manager
who worked at SAC is hurting Steinberg. The emails show former
SAC portfolio manager Jon Horvath discussing information about
Dell that was allegedly not public. Steinberg is included in the
email chain and warns another recipient to "please be discreet."
Horvath pleaded guilty last year to insider trading charges
and is cooperating with U.S. prosecutors. Legal experts say the
government will have to use testimony from Horvath in its case
against Steinberg.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York: United States v. Steinberg, No. 12-cr-121,
and Securities and Exchange Commission v. Steinberg, No.
13-2082.