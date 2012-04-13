By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, April 13 Corrects story to show that
Luo did not manage money for SAC. He headed Asia Pacific
operations.
Jay Luo, SAC Capital Advisors' head in Asia, is leaving
Steven A. Cohen's $14 billion firm, two sources said, in one of
the most high-profile departures for some years in the regional
hedge fund industry.
It was not clear where Luo is headed and why he left SAC
Capital after 10 years at one of the world's biggest hedge
funds.
"He was the employee No. 1 in Asia," one of the sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said. Luo headed the Asia Pacific
office for SAC but did not manage money himself.
A spokesman for SAC was not immediately available to
comment. An email to Luo remained unanswered. The sources
declined to be identified as the information was private.