NEW YORK Dec 21 A federal grand jury in New
York returned an indictment Friday against a former SAC Capital
portfolio manager previously charged in what prosecutors have
called the "most lucrative" insider trading scheme ever.
Mathew Martoma, 38, of Boca Raton, Florida, was indicted on
three counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and
securities fraud related to trades made in Elan Corp Plc
and Wyeth based on tips prosecutors say he received from
a doctor.
The trades allegedly helped Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital
hedge fund avoid losses and reap profits totaling $276 million
in the summer of 2008. The indictment followed an earlier
criminal complaint federal prosecutors filed Nov. 20.
(Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)