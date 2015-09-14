MILAN, Sept 14 Italian builder Buzzi Unicem said on Monday it had presented a binding offer to buy the cement and ready-mix concrete units of cement maker Sacci as it pushes ahead with plans to play an active role in the consolidation of the sector in Italy.

In a statement Buzzi said it had offered a provisional price of 74 million euros ($83.5 million) to be financed through liquidity on hand and/or existing credit facilities.

A further variable outlay is expected on top of the original commitment which will be worth no less than 25 million euros, Buzzi said.

This variable outlay is connected to certain future events, most importantly the core earnings, EBITDA, posted in Italy obver the next four years.

($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)