DUBAI May 5 The retail portion of the initial
public offer of Saudi Company for Tools and Hardware (SACO)
IPO-TOOLS.SE has been covered 620 percent, its financial
adviser said.
SACO, a popular supplier of building tools and mechanical
equipment in the kingdom, offered 2.88 million shares to
individual investors after selling 4.32 million shares last
month to institutions. In total, its flotation raised around 504
million riyals ($134.4 million).
Earlier this week, shares in Saudi Arabia's Middle East
Paper Co started trading after the company's own IPO,
surging their daily 10 percent limit for two sessions in a row.
In an attempt to reduce the volatility around IPOs, Saudi
Arabia's market regulator is bolstering the funds sector and
encouraging the creation of institutional funds focused on the
primary share market.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)