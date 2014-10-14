HANOI Oct 14 Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial
Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), 3.76 percent owned by New
York-based Van Eck Associates Corporation and 2.3 percent owned
by Luxembourg-based DB Platinum Advisors, according to Reuters
data.
* Reports January-September results
* First nine month net profit before tax seen achieving 79
percent of annual target at 2.363 trillion dong ($111.5
million), or an increase of 6.6 percent from the same time in
2013
* Total assets by Sept. 30 of over 185 trillion dong,
compared to 161 trillion dong at the end of last year
($1=21,195 dong)
