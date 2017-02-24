Feb 24 The State Bank of Vietnam terminated two senior executives of Sacombank from their management roles at the commercial bank on Friday, the central bank said in a statement.

Tram Be and his son Tram Khai Hoa, both members of Sacombank's board of directors, will end their roles at Sacombank as part of a Vietnam's banking reform, the central bank said.

