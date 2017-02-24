BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 The State Bank of Vietnam terminated two senior executives of Sacombank from their management roles at the commercial bank on Friday, the central bank said in a statement.
Tram Be and his son Tram Khai Hoa, both members of Sacombank's board of directors, will end their roles at Sacombank as part of a Vietnam's banking reform, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)