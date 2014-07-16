BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
July 16 [SACTWU Statement] SACTWU Settles In Non Woven textiles sector
* Settled its 2014 wage negotiations in non-woven textiles sector, after a dispute
* Settlement package is 7.75 pct covering wages and an improvement on annual bonus
* Increases will be backdated 1 July 2014
April 26 - No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after it raised premiums on Obamacare individual plans, a market President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vowed to overhaul.